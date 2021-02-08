General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Armed robbers are killing Ghanaians, but armed military men follow Jean Mensa around - Dr Apaak

Jean Mensa is being protected by a military officers

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has wondered why armed military personnel would be assigned to carry bags and provide protection for the Electoral Commissioner and other officials of the government on the ongoing election petition.



The legislator said he could not understand why armed robbers would be unleashing harm and murder people and yet, we could get armed military personnel guarding the EC Commissioner and other officers of government.



The outspoken MP further quizzed how the military could be assigned to protect illegal Chinese miners and yet, the government would claim they lack the men to protect Ghanaians.



He further slammed the government for the invasion of Parliament by the military to Intimidate opponents but they would not be around to protect Ghanaians against harm.



In a series of tweets, the MP said Ghanaians voted for a change in government and that mandate must be protected.



Ghanaians have over the week raised concerns about why armed military men would be assigned to guard the EC boss.



Some have argued that this is an insult to the police and the military.



Critics say this exposes the military to public ridicule and the police to ineffectiveness.



Others have also questioned if Ghana was at war for us to see armed military men following the EC boss and other officials around.



Not even an explanation from Gabby Otchere-Darko, a senior member of the government could explain this.



He had claimed that the life of the EC boss came under threat hence the reason for the military protection.



However, he was challenged and asked if the former EC boss, Charlotte Osei deserved the attacks and insults that were directed at her when she was in office.



Reacting to all these, Dr. Apaak said the only way to change this is to restore the mandate of the people.



He accused the current government of abusing office and using the security agencies for political gains.



He underscored the need for the government to stop politicizing the security agencies to their advantage.



He told Rainbowradioonline.com that the security agencies must be allowed to work without any undue interference.



He said the situation if not check could affect the work of the security agencies.





Armed robberies galore; No men in uniform assigned to protect us against robbers, but available to protect 1st respondent, carry bag of lawyer of 2nd respondent, protect Chinese illegal miners, invade parl to intimidate pol opponents! Gh voted for change! #Restore the mandate! — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) February 7, 2021