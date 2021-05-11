Are you saying no one can go on demo until we vaccinate every Ghanaian? - Nana Ofori queries

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Some agitated Ghanaians threatened to embark on a demonstration on Sunday, May 9 to protest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's governance but their plans were foiled by the Police.



The Police stopped them on grounds that there are currently restrictions on public gatherings and for fear of spreading COVID-19 wouldn't allow them to go on their protest march.



The Police acquired a restraining order from the High Court to prohibit the conveners of the protest.



But the action of the Police has received a public backlash and without cowering, a section of the citizens embarked on a virtual protest.



Joining the people to lambast the Police is the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP).



Nana Ofori Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', found the Police excuse for hampering the #fixthecountry protest on Sunday very lame.



To him, the Police using the coronavirus restrictions as their caveat against the protest is neither here nor there because, to him, the fact there is the presence of the viral disease in the country doesn't mean no one can embark on demonstrations.



Nana Ofori Owusu wouldn't buy the reasons by the Police, because to him, it's the civil right of the citizenry to complain when the government is underperforming.



He asked, "So, until we get vaccines for our country for which we don't have any short term solution for it, no citizen can go out and express themselves? . . . When are we going to vaccinate the rest of the country that will allow us to go on a demonstration?"



He called on the Police not to infringe on the rights of the protesters, stressing ''allow the people to go; just allow them".