You are here: HomeNews2023 12 09Article 1895591

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anas Aremeyaw 'digs up' Akufo-Addo's 2012 tweet about using 'Anas principle' to fight corruption

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, President Nana Akufo-Addo. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ace Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has highlighted a tweet posted in 2012 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The post, which was dated October 30, 2012, on Twitter (now X), saw the president promise to use the “Anas Principle” to deal with corruption if voted into power.

“I will deal with the corruption in our tax system with the Anas principle and prosecute the culprits,” the post read.

Anas, taking to his Twitter handle on December 9, 2023, used an emoji to highlight the tweet.

The “Anas Principle” is a political phrase that describes a method of fishing out corrupt individuals through the use of “entrapment” and “sting operations” to fish out corrupt government officials in society.

The president and the ruling party have on many occasions been accused of not doing enough to tackle the rate of corruption in the country, with some individuals from the opposing NDC party accusing the president of rather supporting corruption.

View the post below



ID/EK

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.