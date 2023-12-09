Anas Aremeyaw 'digs up' Akufo-Addo's 2012 tweet about using 'Anas principle' to fight corruption

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has highlighted a tweet posted in 2012 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The post, which was dated October 30, 2012, on Twitter (now X), saw the president promise to use the “Anas Principle” to deal with corruption if voted into power.



“I will deal with the corruption in our tax system with the Anas principle and prosecute the culprits,” the post read.



Anas, taking to his Twitter handle on December 9, 2023, used an emoji to highlight the tweet.



The “Anas Principle” is a political phrase that describes a method of fishing out corrupt individuals through the use of “entrapment” and “sting operations” to fish out corrupt government officials in society.



The president and the ruling party have on many occasions been accused of not doing enough to tackle the rate of corruption in the country, with some individuals from the opposing NDC party accusing the president of rather supporting corruption.



View the post below





ID/EK