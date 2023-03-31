America will be guided not by what we can do for, but with our African partners - US Veep

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris has stated that partnerships between African Governments will not just be about what America can do for Africa but what America can do with Africa.



She said this while delivering a keynote address in Accra on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Black Stars Square as part of her activities during her visit in Ghana.



“So, then, what does it mean that the United States of America is all in? It means that the United States is committed to strengthening our partnerships across the continent of Africa — partnerships with governments, the private sector, civil society, and all of you.



"Partnerships based on openness, inclusiveness, candor, shared interests, and mutual benefits,” she said.



She continued,”And to be clear, America will be guided not by what we can do for our African partners, but what we can do with our African partners. Together, she said America and Africa will address the challenges they face and and as well pursue the incredible opportunities ahead.



Investment in innovation



Kamala Harris also recommended the investment in innovation for African Governments.



“Innovation I believe to be the pursuit of what can be unburdened by what has been. Innovation results in one’s ability not only to see, but to do things differently. New methods, new products, new approaches, new ideas. We innovate to be more effective and to solve problems.



"From the invention of new technology, to the origin of social movements, innovation has come about by challenging the premise, questioning the status quo, and bold thinking,” she said.



The US Vice President added that,”And so to the young leaders here today, you, by your very nature, are dreamers and innovators. It is your spark, your creativity, and your determination that will drive the future.



"And with that then, African ideas and innovations will shape the future of the world. And so we must invest in the African ingenuity and creativity, which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities, not only for the people of the 54 countries that make up this diverse continent, but for the American people and people around the world.”