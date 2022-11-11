Ama Governor saga: I support GLC 100% - Moses Foh-Amoaning

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has said that he is in full support of the General Legal Council's decision to put on hold the call to the Bar of YouTuber Elorm Ababio, a.k.a Ama Governor.



According to him, one does not become a lawyer just because s/he has passed an examination but also because the person is of good character, as stated in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Foh-Amoaning intimated that calling Ama Governor to the Bar means that the Council will be condoning her LGBTQ+ preferences, which she has wildly professed contrary to the laws of the country.



"In Ghana, if you take a look at Act 32, to be called a lawyer, it is not just that you have passed your exams; you must be of a said good character.



"We know that in Ghana, it is not good behaviour for persons of the same sex to have sexual intercourse and for them to marry. So, if you are engaged in such an activity, we know you are not of good character, so you can't be called to the Ghana Bar," he said in Twi.



Foh-Amoaning also warned that Ghana had to be careful because proponents of LGBTQ+ activities are trying very hard to indoctrinate their values in the country.



Elorm Ababio, a student who just completed the Ghana School of Law (GSL), will not be called to the Ghana Bar due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".



The complaint, according to the letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, General Legal Council (GLC), stated that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as "conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar".



The Complainant, the GLC Secretary, indicated, also submitted a flash drive [pen drive] which contains selected video files and hyperlinks of Ama Governor to relevant website publications.



Ama Governor's conduct is said to violate Regulation 21(c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



The said Regulation states: "A student of the school qualifies to be called to the Bar if that student has […] (c) satisfied the Council that the student is of good character."



The Council, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA said had thus decided:



"1. To constitute a three-member Committee to investigate the complaint and advise Council accordingly.



"2. To suspend the decision to call you [Ama Governor] to the Bar pending the outcome of the investigation.



"I have been directed by the Chairperson of the General Legal Council to inform you of this matter and to advise you to expect to be contacted by the Committee in due course."



"You will be given a fair hearing on the complaint before a decision is arrived at," Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA's letter dated November 3 concluded.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/SEA