Alpha Gold arms NPP volunteers for election 2020

Alpha Gold addressing the volunteers

The Eastern Regional Branch of the 2020 Volunteers for the ruling New Patriotic Party, has undertaken a three-day intensive workshop in the five blocs of the Region.



The workshop among others was aimed at training the volunteers on how to educate the public on the voting progress for the upcoming general elections, how to sell the achievements of the ruling party and canvass for votes for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the 33 constituencies.



The groups are; the Alpha Patrons, Patriotic Gents, Loyal Ladies, Zongo for Bawumia, Patriotic Health Team among others.



The Regional Coordinator of the 2020 Volunteers Committee for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Alpha Nyarko Kissi Aka Alpha Gold who organized the workshop tasked the Volunteers to embark on an outreach campaign, voter education, make donations, and more importantly, involving ourselves in the activities of the local people.



The workshop was held at five blocs in the region, where the first bloc was Akropong /Juabeng which comprises New Juabeng North, New Juabeng South, Akuapem North, Akuapem South, Okere, Suhum, Nsawam, and Ayensuano.



The second was the Krobo Bloc, which is; Asuogyaman, Upper Manya, Lower Manya, and Yilo Krobo constituencies respectively.



The third was the Abuakwa Bloc, which is the Abuakwa North, Auakwa South, Fanteakwa North, Fanteakwa South, Atiwa East, and Atiwa West constituencies.



The fourth was the Kwahu Block, which is, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, Mpreaso, Abetifi, Nkawkaw, and Abirem.



And the rest were, the Akyemansa Bloc, that’s Akim Oda, Akim Swedru, Ofoase Ayirebi, Asene Manso Akroso, Achiase, Akwatia, Kade, Lower west Akim, Upper West Akim constituencies respectively.



Alpha Gold, as he is affectionately called, speaking to the media after the three-day event at Koforidua, explained that the NPP has what it takes to win another 4-year term to continue its great works for the country, hence the need to work hard and retain the power.





Mr. Alpha who has been very supportive of the agenda of the Patriotic Health Team and the New Patriotic Party as a whole said he is of the greatest conviction that the logistics donated will go a long way to complement the group’s efforts towards a resounding victory by the NPP at the December, 7 polls.



He has thus admonished all the volunteer groups in the region to be more focused in projecting the achievements of the NPP since it took over power some 3 and half years ago, to help win election 2020.



He urged the volunteers not to be complacent or downplay the chances of their opponents. He rallied them to utilize the NPP’s good records during their campaigns.



The capacity building workshop was chaired by Mrs. Gifty Oware Aboagye, the Deputy CEO of the National Service Secretariat who admonished the groups to work hard and retain the ruling party in the upcoming election.

