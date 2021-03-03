General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Allotey Jacobs offers to help Hawa Koomson at Fisheries ministry

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has said that he will avail himself to support Hawa Koomson in the Fisheries ministry if it becomes necessary to do so.



The social commentator was of the view that the Minister-Designate for the Fisheries, Hawa Koomson, was competent for the position and if given the needed support, will excel in her ministry.



He made this known in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“In this life, people are self-made and people help people to become people. Bear in mind that as she has been sent to the fisheries ministry, there are a lot of people who will help her. If I am given the chance to help Hawa Koomson at the fisheries ministry, I will gladly do so. I have knowledge in the fisheries industry. And I am stating it on this platform that I will gladly help Hawa in her ministry.



If there is need for me to help her, I will do that. The woman is capable. What you need to do for her is to orientate her on the ins and outs of the fishing industry and she will grasp it and will perform creditably”, he stated.



According to him, Hawa Koomson’s performance at her former Special Initiative ministry has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she can “creditably” perform her duty when given the nod.



“In her previous ministry, people benefited from 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs and other initiatives. I am pleading that if she has been rejected the NDC minority of the appointment committee, the 138 members of the NPP on the floor of parliament must make it manifest that she becomes a minister”, he added.



Mavis Hawa Koomson, during her vetting on 18th February,2021, was subjected to various questions regarding her previous role as Special Development Initiatives Minister, and also her new role as Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister.



The former Special Initiatives minister made it to the social media trends as many commented on her command of the English language, her countenance and some responses given at the vetting.



