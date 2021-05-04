Akwasi Afrifa leads clean-up exercise in Amasaman

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Hon. Akwasi Afrifa Mensah has charged all residents, businesses, and corporate organizations within the constituency to join hands and make Amasaman clean.



According to him, cleanliness is next to godliness, and ridding the area of filth is the first step towards development since a clean environment promotes good health and attracts investors for socio-economic development.



The MP who led the residents of Kutunse Electoral Area in the Amasaman Constituency in a clean-up exercise said the maiden exercise is geared towards keeping a clean environment in line with president Akufo-Addo's vision to make Ghana, particularly, Accra, the cleanest city in Africa.



He emphasised that the Amasaman constituency is the gateway to Accra for travellers using the Accra-Kumasi Highway and was therefore imperative for him and his people to lead by example.



Hon. Afrifa said that the exercise was not going to be a nine-day wonder but will be extended to other electoral areas within the constituency.



The former Director of Finance and Administration for the Ghana School Feeding Programme is confident that the constituency will receive its fair share of development under his watch.



He indicated that education, health, roads, water and sanitation, human empowerment, creation of employment, and investment promotion are his areas of priority.



Hon. Afrifa, therefore, called on the chiefs and people of the Amasaman constituency to support him and Nana Addo's government to succeed.







