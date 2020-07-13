Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Akufo-Addo’s zoom meeting with campaign communications advisory team

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 12, 2020, held a Virtual meeting via Zoom with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Campaign Communications Advisory Team.



During the meeting, the President emphasized that there is the need for the citizenry to respect the laid down COVID-19 protocols, and he asked the participants of the meeting to prioritise public education to combat the Coronavirus.



“We are the government and it is very important that aspects of our concern about the need for people to be safe comes out constantly in virtually everything that we say. People have to take the protocols seriously,” President Akufo-Addo noted, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that the past week has seen a higher than usual global surge in cases.



The President also urged all who speak for, or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents. “We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents’ ethnicity, religion or gender.”



The President is currently isolating at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House and has completed 9 days out of the mandatory 14 days isolation.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.