Akufo-Addo's loose talk cost NPP in Assin North - A Plus

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Showbiz personality and political activist Kwame A Plus has passed a harsh verdict on president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last outing at a political campaign rally.



He stated in a Facebook post dated June 28 that Akufo-Addo was the cause of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) losing the Assin North by-election, which had been held 24 hours prior.



He referred to a controversial statement the president made at the rally to the effect that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate James Gyakye Quayson was a potential prisoner hence voters should elect the NPP's Charles Opoku.



Gyakye Quayson, whose ouster by the Supreme Court triggered the by-election won the poll with over 57% of valid votes.



A Plus holds the view that it is time the NPP relegates Akufo-Addo and his close associates to the Jubilee House if the party is really concerned about its electoral fortunes going forward.



His post accompanied with a video of Akufo-Addo's 'Quayson is jail bound' statement read:



"The main reason why NPP lost the Assin North by-election was Nana Akufo Addo's presence in the constituency and his lose talk at the rally.



"If NPP is serious about breaking the 8 they must ensure that Akufo Addo and his close associates are relegated to the Jubilee House.



"Those who still cheer him up are not the voters you need to break the 8. Majority of the voters you really need are disappointed in Akufo Addo. Don't be deceive by the "ten ten Ghana, yie yie" people.



"Secondly, don't listen to people like Ben Epson. It's an election you are going into, not lotto bingo!"



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





SARA