General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Akufo-Addo lied, Ghana still importing tomatoes - Dr Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has described President Akufo-Addo as a liar after he stated in the last State of the Nation Address that Ghana no longer imports food due to the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivering his last SONA today, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, said the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme has vindicated his government since food is abundant in Ghana.



The President said the policy has chalked success and made Ghana an exporter of food.



“Thanks to the Planting for food and jobs programme food is in abundance in our country”, he said.



Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of the government, with five implementation modules.



The first module of the PFJ – Crops – is focused on promoting food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



The module was officially launched by President Akufo-Addo at Goaso on April 19, 2017 in the then Brong Ahafo Region.



The five modules are Food Crops, Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages), Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ) and Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs).



Touching on the achievement of the government, the president said: “We have seen the dramatic turnaround of our agricultural fortunes, due to the progressive policies that have improved the living standards of farmers in the country. The excellently executed policy for Planting for Food and Jobs has laid the foundation for the agricultural transformation of our country. We are able to say that our country is now a net exporter of food, and we no longer have to import basic foods like plantain and tomatoes.”



According to him, it is not true that Ghana no longer imports tomatoes as claimed by the President.



He said if the President had consulted widely with his appointees in the Upper East Region, he would not have made the claims he made before Parliament.



He also asked if the president was aware that there was a shortage of onions in the country.



In his response to the SONA, the legislator said: “Folks, Did the outgoing President SELECT say PFJ was soo successful that we no longer import food items such as tomatoes! Really? As usual Mr. Akufo-Addo is either being misled or is being deceitful.



If Akufo-Addo’s outgoing Regional Minister of the Upper East Region and or his MCE for Chana-Paga or even the Customer Officer In-charg of the Ghana-Burkina Faso border had been consulted, they would have told him that daily, not less than 50 trucks crossover to Burkina to bring tomatoes to Ghana for sale.



Oooh while at it, is Mr Akufo-Addo aware of the shortage of onions in Ghana? Well, I’m sure Dr. Bawumia has not gone to MalaMata market in a long time.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.