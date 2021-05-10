Akufo-Addo is fixing the country; just be patient - Veep's Spokesperson tells Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako has appealed to Ghanaians to exercise patience and watch the Akufo-Addo government deliver on her promises to improve their lives.



There have been public agitations over President Nana Akufo-Addo's performance in his second term.



Social media has gone awash with incessant calls on the President to fix the country.



#Fixit or #fixthecountry has been the trending message on social media after news broke that there is going to be increment in fuel prices.



The citizens have begun to complain bitterly about the President failing them, stating his administration has worsened their plight.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Gideon Boako noted that the government hasn't abandoned her promises.



He explained that Ghana's development is a gradual process, therefore Ghanaians should continue to repose their confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government as it's only a "matter of time" and Ghanaians will wake up to see the development they desire.



He asked the citizens to support the President in his efforts to send Ghana to the promised land.



"We're humans. Our desire is to do the will of the people but, as human as we are, we have setbacks. We can't do it all. However, whatever stage we reach in doing the best for the people, we believe we need the help of the people and when we go astray too, the people should correct us . . . So, we need the help and support of every Ghanaian," he said.







