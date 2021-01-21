Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Akufo-Addo, Mahama must dialogue amid election petition – Kwame Pianim

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim has said President Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama must have conversations behind closed doors on the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court.



According to him, the two, having served the nation in past years vowed to protect the interest of Ghanaians, therefore, need to hold a dialogue to resolve this issue amicably.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View’s programme, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Ghanaian economist advised that they “talk quietly behind closed doors and once that is done, it will permeate to everybody then the courts will know that, what Ghanaians are looking for is justice.”



“If these two people [Mahama and Akufo-Addo] who swore an oath to protect the interest of Ghanaians cannot put whatever personal things they have aside and work for the interest of Ghanaians, then we are lost,” Mr. Pianim added.



He noted that 2021 will be quite a tough one and both the opposition and Ghanaians need to support the President to rule the country on a developmental path.



His comment follows the NDC caucus having the same number of seats as the NPP in parliament.



Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo-Mahama supreme court petition case has been adjourned to January 26, 2021.



