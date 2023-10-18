Akosombo Dam spillage: Let's launch a national appeal and seek international assistance - Nana Akomea

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea has called for a national effort by all Ghanaians to provide relief support to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.



Nana Akomea, addresssing the issue during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", asked that government launch a national appeal for every Ghanaian to contribute a quota to help the victims.



At least 26,000 people living along the lower Volta Basin have been displaced with their houses and many other properties submerged by the spillage.



To Nana Akomea, although President Nana Addo has pledged government's full support to the victims, it cannot take up the challenge alone.



"It has to be a national effort; everybody contributes something small. It is not their fault that this disaster has happened to them. Unfortunately, the country hasn't got all the resources...So, it's a huge national effort. We should appeal for international assistance," he appealed.



He implored all Ghanaians to assist the government noting the victims are equally "Ghanaians. It could be you tomorrow".



"We should launch a national appeal. Many many Ghanaians would contribute to it" to help remedy the situation, he stressed.