Regional News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ahafo NPP, NYA congratulate Freda Prempeh

Minister of State for Works and Housing-designate Freda Prempeh

The Tano North Municipal Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency has congratulated Mrs Freda Prempeh, for her nomination as the Minister of State for Works and Housing.



"I must say that your new appointment comes with no surprise considering your unceasing and extreme show of leadership in all roles played in the political space of Tano North, Ahafo and Ghana in general", a statement signed by Mr Douglas Twum, the Tano North Municipal Director of the NYA indicated.



A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said: "youth in Ghana and especially, in Tano North are looking forward to seeing a great and wonderful performance from your new office".



The statement thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating and providing an opportunity for Mrs Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo region to in his government.



In a related development, the Ahafo Regional youth wing of the New Patriotic Party has welcomed the nomination of the MP and commended President Akufo-Addo for the nomination.



"On behalf of the entire youth of Ahafo Region especially, the NPP Ahafo Regional youth wing, congratulate you for your nomination and we wish you well as you go through the various processes to assume full responsibility of your office", a statement signed by Mr David Adu-Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP stated.



"The youth is committed to working with you and provide any assistance needed to enable you to work to fulfil the purposes of our party and government. We pray that your office will create greater opportunities for the youth to motivate us to do more for the party to retain power in Election 2024", it added.



