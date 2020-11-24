Regional News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

Afrikania Mission mourns former President Rawlings

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Members of the Afrikania Mission have condoled with the Rawlings family and Ghanaians and mourned Former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Former President Rawlings died on 12 November 2020 after a short illness.



This was contained in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Osofo Komfo Atsu Kove, Head of Mission.



“To the information of the whole world, the late Rawlings was the pillar behind the founder of Afrikania Mission, Osofo Okomfo Dr Kwabena Damuah. The late Osofo Okomfo Dr Kwabena Damuah was appointed the Secretary of Religious Affairs during the Rawlings regime and got the urge of promoting his cultural identity as an African.



He subsequently founded the Afrikania Mission in 1982 during the revolution time under the leadership of the late His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings. ”



According to the Mission, the greatest of all his good deeds for the Afrikania Mission was when welcomed the Head of Afrikania to his office to listen to their complaints on how libation had been abandoned by the governments after his tenure of office.



“For us Afrikanians, all things shall pass, but the name of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings shall never pass away. We have declared him one of our Saints”.



They indicated that as one of their saints, they shall always make libation to his glory.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.