Accra is 85% clean: Korle Klottey MCE confirms Sanitation Minister's claim

“Accra is far cleaner than it was three to four years ago. It won’t be long, you will hardly notice any rubbish on our streets.” This is according to the MCE of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawaiah.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he noted that various Municipal Assemblies in Ghana’s capital are working around the clock to ensure that President Akufo-Addo’s dream of making Accra the cleanest city in West Africa becomes a reality.



Meanwhile, the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, claims that her ministry together with the Assemblies are 85% through with making Accra the cleanest city.



She made this known to the media during a cleanup exercise in some parts of Accra on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



The Sanitation minister claimed Accra obtained a 100% clean status during the Coronavirus lockdown. ? Madam Cecilia Dapaah bemoaned the drop to 85% questioning why the city is gradually being engulfed with filth. She has advised citizens to support city authorities by also ensuring that their generated waste is being deposed-off at appropriate places.



However, there has been an outcry by some Ghanaians, who seem not to be satisfied with the work on the ground despite claims by city authorities that things are getting better.



Mr. Adjei Tawiah assured Ghanaians that they can boost of a cleaner city by the end of 2020 considering the efforts by the Sanitation Taskforce in the various Assemblies.



“I think the Presidents vision is being realized, I am happy to say that it is even being realized before the coming general elections. The promise that the president made, he’s made sure that his lieutenants on the grounds are working at it,” he told GhanaWeb.





