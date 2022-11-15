'Absentee' Akufo-Addo did no wrong by firing Adu Boahen from London - Anyenini

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to personally fire his Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, despite being out of the country.



A statement from the presidency announced the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen citing his role in a damning investigative report by Tiger Eye PI, an outfit led by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The dismissal eith immediate effect letter was issued at a time Akufo-Addo was out of the jurisdiction and having duly handed over power to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Akufo-Addo left the country on November 13 to London on a two-day private visit.



This led to questions by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who in a social media post asked if it was proper for the president to exercise powers he had transferred.



But Lardy Anyenini told Joy FM, November 14, that doing so was not a big deal, and that transferring power does not incapacitate the president.



"In this day and age, the President might not be in Ghana but that doesn't incapacitate him of his duties.



"From what we understand, the President made a call to the minister and told him of the decision he was taking. It is a virtual world now," he stressed.



Background



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.



The now dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



