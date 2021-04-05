Abetifi chief demands change to media reportage about Easter in Kwahu

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Chief of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region has urged the media to desist from negative reportage during Easter festivities.



Nana Asiedu Agyeman III, who is also the Kwahu Adontenghene, said in the past, Easter celebrations in the Kwahu enclave have been solemn until the media came in with massive publicity, painting the whole community in the bad way.



A walk through Kwahu East, West and South municipalities showed that the places were ‘dead’ in this year’s Easter festivities.



This year’s Easter activities in Kwahu were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The announcement was made by the Kwaku Traditional Council.



The chiefs led by Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, and the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) cautioned citizens to strictly adhere to this directive.



Speaking in an interview on Onua TV, Nana Asiedu Agyeman III noted that even though we have lost due to the non-celebration of Easter like the previous years, what transpired this year was exactly how it should have been celebrated.



“We got the benefit of Easter ten years ago. The small-scale businesses in Kwahu became big during Easter because we all know whatever we lose during the period would be regained during Easter.”



The Adontenhene continued: “The Covid has worried us but we hope to celebrate it because we have gotten the vaccine”.



He, however, admitted that “the past two years did not help even though it’s a good festival”.





Appeal to media/b>



The Chief said the media can report on the good aspects of Kwahu and Easter because Kwahu has several good things to report about.



“We have some good sides. We have some tourist centres here. We have developed some of them. We have developed some ancient caves that can attract tourists.”



Nana Asiedu Agyeman said, “the media report on the event was negative and we want them to change”.



COVID-19



The Abetifi chief advised Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols of Covid-19 to minimize the spread.



“We shall continue talking to the people about the Covid. We have to follow the protocols. We don’t have to joke with them.”



He urged Ghanaians not to follow the misconceptions about the vaccines and go for them.



“We don’t have to listen to what some people are saying about the vaccine and go for it.”