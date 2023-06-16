800 police officers to storm Assin North for by-election

Regional News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In preparation for the upcoming Assin North by-election, a staggering 800 police officers are set to be deployed to ensure the prevention of violence before, during, and after the crucial event.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), disclosed that the police have provided assurance regarding sufficient security measures on the ground to facilitate a smooth electoral process.



During an interview on JoyFM's Newsnight program, Dr. Quaicoe shared his recent interaction with the Regional Commander in Western North, who confirmed the deployment of no fewer than 800 police personnel. He explained that this substantial number of officers would be adequate to maintain law and order across all 99 polling stations.



To elaborate further, Dr. Quaicoe stated, "If we are bringing 800 personnel and the area has 99 polling stations, it means that, on average, each polling station may have eight police officers. We are hopeful that the security presence will be significantly strengthened, contributing to a peaceful election."



Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that the primary objective of this arrangement was to ensure the safety and security of all voters. He expressed his determination that no individual should face any harm while exercising their democratic right. Additionally, he assured that the EC was actively engaging with various stakeholders to promote compliance with election laws and principles, aiming to prevent any violations.



"We are already in contact with them, discussing the peaceful conduct of the election, and we appeal to all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities and refrain from any actions that may contravene the law or lead to post-election issues. Such outcomes would not be beneficial to anyone," Dr. Quaicoe added.



Moreover, the EC plans to hold a stakeholder engagement session for political parties ahead of the by-election, further facilitating a collaborative and transparent electoral process.



With the Assin North by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023, four parliamentary candidates have submitted their nomination forms to compete in the race. The balloting process has been completed, resulting in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, securing the first slot. The second slot was selected by Sefanu Bernice Enyonam, representing the Liberal Party of Ghana, while James Gyakye Quayson from the National Democratic Congress obtained the third position. Lastly, an independent candidate named Abaidoo Agartha is listed as the fourth candidate on the ballot sheet.



As the by-election draws near, all candidates have intensified their campaigns in various communities, seeking to garner support and rally voters to their cause.



GA/DO