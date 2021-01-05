General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

7th Parliament busiest and most productive – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with leadership of the 7th Parliament

President Akufo-Addo has commended and labelled the 7th Parliament as the most productive in the history of the house of the legislature.



He touted the august house as being the busiest since its inception.



The president was delivering his final State of Nation Address for the end of his first term of office to Members of Parliament on Tuesday morning.



While presenting the 2021 budget on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta also noted that his outfit alone had spearheaded the passing of over 50 bills in Parliament.



The Tax Amnesty Act 2017, Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Earmarked Funds Capping and Re-alignment Bill, 2017, Payment Systems and Services Act, Corporate Insolvency Bill, COVID-19 Trust Bill among others.



The president’s Address which was in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution happened just two days ahead of the expiration of his first term mandate and that of the 7th Parliament.



Among other things, President Akufo-Addo asserted that there was a need for the conversation on the galamsey fight to be revisited.



He also indicated that the exploits and decisions of his administration has put the country on a better pedestal, adding that food was in abundance.



Commenting on issues that had emanated after the December polls, the President also maintained that the elections were free and fair and commended his opponent, NDC flagbearer, John Mahama for resorting to court to register his grievances.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.