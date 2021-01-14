General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5 ministerial hopefuls who are likely to be ‘swerved’ by Akufo-Addo

Yaw Osafo Marfo, Edward Mahama and Carlos Ahenkorah might not be appointed as ministers

While some of the ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his first term have done well in the sectors they have presided over since their appointments, others may not have that overwhelming endorsement if an audit of their tenure is done.



These ‘controversial’ ministers might be absent from President Akufo-Addo’s second term as only the ones who are believed to have evidently performed well will be allowed to continue during this second term.



According to reports, some ministers including Francis Asenso Boakye, Mustapha Yussif, Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Ken Ofori-Atta, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Ambrose Derry, Kan Dapaah have either been retained or moved to other ministries.



But the ministers listed below might have to kiss their ministerial positions goodbye in President Akufo-Addo’s second term





Mavis Hawa Koomson



Her ministry was one of those created by President Akufo Addo in 2017 with the mandate to formulate and coordinate policies, plans and programmes for the implementation of governments’ priority initiatives and constituency specific projects under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) through the three Development Authorities.



However, the Awutu Senya East MP/ former Minister of Special Development Initiatives has become unpopular following the numerous scandals that she plunged herself into during her tenure.







From firing gunshots at registration centres to budgeting a whooping amount of GH¢800,000 to build a new website, Hawa Koomson’s actions have somewhat contributed to making President Akufo-Addo’s government a subject of reproach.





Although she was put in charge of the one million dollars per constituency initiative which is aimed at improving infrastructure and other development needs of Ghanaians living in the rural areas, not much has been done with regards to the project.



Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo







With the role of co-ordinating various Economic Ministries in President Akufo-Addo’s government, many are of the view that over the past four years of the NPP administration, there is no visible achievement that one can pinpoint as what belongs to the Senior Minister.



He is however cited as the reason for the alleged attempt by the government to remove the Auditor General in order to cover up the ‘rot and the looting’ of public funds by the government. He also becomes a victim of abuse for justifying the decision of the government to discontinue the prosecution of the Chinese ‘galamsyer’ Aisha Huang. All these are said to be some of the reasons responsible for NPP’s poor performance in the 2020 general elections.



Edward Mahama







The former PNC National Chairman’s appointment in 2017 was labelled unnecessary and a drain on the coffers of the state.

Though he was among 21 others who were appointed to represent Ghana as diplomats in other countries. His ambassadorial role was not appointed to any particular country and nothing has been heard of him since.





Carlos Ahenkorah







The former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry was forced to resign after confirming that he visited registration centres during the voters' registration despite his COVID-19 positive status.



Many Ghanaians have since descended on the MP on social media describing his behaviour as irresponsible and undermining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Not only that, he was recently under serious attack for snatching some ballot papers in Parliament during the counting process to elect a new Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



Major (Retired) Derek Oduro







The former Defence Minister has been tagged by Ghanaians as ‘disrespectful’ and a ‘loose talker’ with regards to how he addresses issues.



A typical example of one of his ‘infamous responses’ was when he was asked if there was the need to enact laws that will provide permanent security for university professors whose lives may be under threat following the call for personal police protection for MP’s.



He was captured in Parliament to have responded by saying: “bring it, bring the idea, you [media] are okro mouth, okro mouth, okro mouth in the sense that whatever comes into your mouth you will throw it out, so let it come out of your mouth that yes, Parliament, make laws, that university professors must be given security.”



Another instance was when he rained ‘abusive words’ on an officer who was captured in a video demonstrating his displeasure against the government’s intention to construct a new 450-seater chamber for parliament.



“What is in his head, let us take him to a psychiatric hospital for examination” He fumed during an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM.



Another instance was when he attacked the media for what he termed as deliberately inciting the public against MPs, by setting the agenda that it was unnecessary to provide personal police protection for MPs.



Mr Oduro was once booed out of his constituency (Nkoranza North) by angry residents who claim to have been fed up of his failure to honour his campaign promises before the 2020 election.