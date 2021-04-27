2021 is the most difficult year in terms of disaster management - Volta NADMO Director

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Divine Bosson has stated that the year 2021 has proven to be one of the toughest in terms of disaster management in the Region.



He said “almost” every district in the Region recorded a major disaster, which included; rainstorms and windstorms causing either partial or full damage to buildings.



Mr. Bosson who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said sea erosion especially has claimed about 500 buildings since 2018.



The Director has therefore called for external support in reconstructing bridges and culverts in major flood-prone areas.



“These are not gutters. They are rivers and therefore proper engineering must be done,” he said.



Mr. Bosson said relief items for the region have still not been provided and as such has called on stakeholders to respond to the President's directive to make the items available.



Mr Bosson appealed to the various Assemblies to put in place interventions such as emergency funds for disaster management, adding that the sanitation management committees are being headed by the MMDCEs, who must show leadership.



He said the floods are mostly caused by human activities and as such, communities must help ensure that waterways are cleared of debris and building structures.