$1million bribery claim: I will release the audio soon - Barker-Vormawor to National Security ministry

On September 21, 2023, amidst the #OccupyJubilorHouse demonstration, the lead advocate of #Fixthe country, Oliver Barker Vormawor alleged that the government made a 1-million-dollar offer to the group to call of their protest.



The claim by Barker-Vomawor has been contested by the Ministry of National Security which has dared him to produce evidence to back the claims.



In an interview with Joy News, the #Fixthecountry advocate stated that he has a recording of his meeting with the Minister of National Security which he would be releasing soon.



“I want to put it on record. The meeting I am talking about happened exclusively between myself and the Minister for National Security. The offer was made to me. I will release an audio into the public domain which will confirm that the minister invited me to a secret safehouse location that we should have individual meetings between him and myself. At that meeting, he made that offer to myself. No other fixthecountry convener was involved”, he said.



He stated that the meeting was held before the first #FixTheCountry demonstration.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor further disclosed that aside from his meeting with the Minister of National Security, there was also a second meeting that transpired between him and the finance minister.



“Another secret meeting was held with myself and two lawyers representing fixthecountry including the Minister of Finance which was held. We have a recording that was held. What I am saying and want to be clear on is that a meeting was held between myself and the Minister of National Security at a safe house. He did request that I should meet him and I have a secret recording to confirm this. This was before the very first FixTheCountry demonstration”, he said.



Watch the interview below:





Oliver Barker-Vormawor to release an audio recording of his "secret safe house" meeting with the Minister for National Security at which he claims an offer of a million dollars was made to him to stop his activism. #Newsfile #OccupyJulorbiHousepic.twitter.com/4yHC5whlSD — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 23, 2023

