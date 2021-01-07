General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

15% of communities without electricity to be connected by end of my second term - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans by his administration to extend electricity to communities without electricity in his second term.



The President delivering his inaugural address on Thursday, January 7, 2021, said there are some 15% of communities without access to electricity but his new administration will put the measures to resolve that challenge.



He has also promised to extend access to portable drinking water to communities that lack good drinking water.



He said: "The remaining fifteen percent (15%) of our communities without electricity would be covered by the end of my second term. We have already begun constructing hospitals in the remaining districts that do not have one – a process which will be completed within a year.



"The percentage of Ghanaians without access to potable water is set to reduce significantly, following the commencement of work on a number of water supply projects across all parts of the country. The majority of our people live in unacceptable housing, and we shall tackle the problem with vigour.”



He further pledged to serve and build on the firm of his first term.



"I pledge before this august House and the good people of Ghana that all I do will be for the common good, and, with the firm foundation laid in my first term of office, we shall take a significant step towards reducing the infrastructure deficit that has plagued us all throughout our nationhood.”





