Looking carefully, you will see signs of life, much of which thrives well overhead in the forest canopy. Trails provide self-guided day hiking opportunities where you may sight some of the over 200 bird species represented: the parrot, bee-eaters, blue plantain-eaters, hornbills, and kingfishers. The dense vegetation provides cover for globally endangered species such as the forest elephant and bongo - the largest forest antelope, as well as various types of monkeys. Chances of viewing wildlife are incresed by allowing time to sit quietly in the forest staying at one of the free-standing camps, or by taking advantage of some upcoming attractions such as the canopy walkways, viewing stations and blinds.
Kakum National Park is a priority area for conservation in Ghana. With light cotton clothing, long trousers, sturdy footwear, a waterbottle, snacks, binoculars and a camera, the wonders of this vanishing leafy-green world are open for your exploration.
Located just 20
kilometres from Cape Coast, the Kakum National Park is home
to elephants, monkeys and elusive bongo antelopes which roam
among over 800 rare species of birds, butterflies, reptiles
and amphibians. But beside it's vast natural endowment of
plant and animal species, the presence at Kakum Park of world
class receptive facilities for visitors such as the 333
metre long tree-top walkway and a multi-purpose visitor
centre, have accounted for the park's status as an irresistible
destination for eco-tourism.