Larabanga Mosque

This same village has a stone which could not be moved away during the time the Wa-Sawla-Tamale road was constructed. That is each time it was moved, it kept coming back so they had to leave it and divert the road somehow. This portion of the road is popularly known as Larabanga SS now.

Here are some of the answers to some of your questions. First, the lrabanga Mosque. Larabanga is a small town in Western Gonja in Northern Region. It is a predominantly moslem town and had become famous because of the mosque which was built in the mode of buildings in the former Western Sudanese Empires. Boti Falls is in Eastern Region while Shama is in western region. Brukum.