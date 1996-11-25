Cave exploration

I am told that there are a number of caves around whic could be explored. Most of them are in the National Park areas I am told. On 25/11/96, there was a news item shown on Ghana television about the caves at the Shai Wildlife reserve ( approx 45km from Accra - on the Tema-Akosombo Road) The reporters were conducted round the caves and there were remnants of artifacts and cooking implements etc. The story is that the Shais used to go there to hide from enemies in times of war and the BIGGER story is that when they went downin their numbers, a few calls to the gods then and the Caves could expand to hold the whole lot etc.

Your best bet is to call the Ghana Tourist Board or the Ghana Tourist Development Company or indeed any of the better travel Agencies - M&J Travels, Expert Travels, Fredina Tours adn Sunseeker Tours. You can get info from the nearest Ghana Mission.



