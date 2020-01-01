NORTHERN REGION

Ghanaian hospitality is legendary, the Northern Region is no exception. And so you are welcome to enjoy the scenic natural features, exotic culture and the legacies of a history of the largest region in Ghana.





LOCATION

Northern Region has 13 of the 110 district of the country. Its goegraphical features are mostly low lying, except in the north eastern corner with the Gambaga escarpment and along the western corridor. The land is drained by the tributaries of the Volta Lake: Rivers Nasia, Daka, Oti, the Black and White Volta covering over a third of the whole land mass of the 70,390km big enough to swallow up other regions like Volta, Ashanti, Western and Greater Accra put together; call it the mother of all Regions!





BORDERS

The region if bounded on the north by the Upper East and Upper West regions, on the west by Cote D’Ivoire and on the east by Togo. The regions on the south are the Brong Ahafo and Volta regions.





POPULATION & ETHNIC GROUPS

With population of nearly 2 million, the main ethnic groups are Dagomba, Nanumba, Mamprusi, Gonja and Komkombas. Other groups include Chekosis, Bimobas and Vaglas.





CAPITAL

Tamale, the capital, is the country's fourth largest city. It is the nerve centre of all commercial activities in the whole of the Northern Sector of Ghana. Tamale is an incredible juxta-position of the ancient and modern. The traditional architecture of round huts with conical thatched roofs are sights to see.





CLIMATE

The rains come between May and October followed by the dry season which peaks in December and January with the dry Harmattan winds from the Sahara Desert. This tropical climate sustains the Guinea Savanna vegetation made up to grassland, clusters of shrubs, short trees and a sprinkling of big trees like mahogany and baobab. Maximum temperature levels of about 38oC occur in March to April and minimum temperature levels of about 19oC in January.

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority