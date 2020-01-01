GOMOA FETTEH BEACH

Gomoa Fetteh is a coastal town in the Central Region of Ghana, located off the Akotsi Junction on the Accra-Winneba highway. It is generally known in local circles for the fishing and subsistence farming activities of its people. But it is the long, clean stretch of beach that causes people to visit Gomoa Fetteh.

Two of Ghana's most popular beach resorts are located at Gomoa Fetteh - Tills No. 1 Beach Resort, which is popular with families and backpackers, and White Sands, Ghana's exclusive, members-only beach club.

Tills is a hotel and restaurant and is close enough to Accra to enjoy for day use at a modest price. It is also a good place to boogie board and wind surf. Overnight accommodation is very basic and you can purchase an affordable annual pass to use beach. It is less than two hours' drive from Accra and is just off the Accra-Winneba Road.