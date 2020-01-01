EASTERN REGION

The Eastern Region of Ghana is a rich blend of dramatic landscapes, historic relics and traditional cultures. The ancient blends with the 20th century in this region so close to but such a contrast with Accra.



The region is dominated by Lake Volta, one of the world's largest man-made lakes, and the Akosombo Dam, source of much of Ghana's hydroelectric power. Both are worth a visit. A favourite excursion is the weekend trip to Dodi Islands.



Striking landscapes are overlooked by the Krobo Mountains and the Akwapim Ridge, and the countryside is great walking country. The Eastern Region is famous for its large areas of lush tropical forest, and cascading waterfalls. Fishermen will enjoy great sport fishing for tilapia and perch among others in Lake Volta.



The Eastern Region contains Ghana's only commercial diamond mine at Akwatia, while the birthplace of our great cocoa industry can be found at Mampong-Akwapim. For those with a particular interest, the Cocoa Research Institute at New Tafo with its arboreta, welcomes visitors. The regional capital is Koforidua, a pleasant traditional town with agreeable hotels and a busy market.



Traditional and historic villages and towns are part of the richness of the eastern Region of Ghana. Visitors should take the opportunity of visiting the original Presbyterian school buildings in Akropong, and the house of Tetteh Quarshie in Mampong. Both these towns have many interesting historic buildings and districts.



Many visitors' introduction to the Eastern Region is the botanical gardens at Aburi, which were opened in 1890, and have always been a favourite excursion from Accra. Also worth a visit is the forest of Atewa-Atwirebu, 10km north of Kibi which is home to hundreds of birds and butterflies.



ATTRACTIONS & EXCURSIONS IN THE EASTERN REGION



Aburi Botanical Gardens

These century-old botanical gardens, about one hourâ€™s drive from Accra offer a rich collection of tropical flora which attracts scores of special birds and butterflies. The tranquil paths are a popular excursion for our city dwellers.



Tetteh Quarshie's Cocoa Farm

The first cocoa farm established in the country from seeds first brought from Fernando Po Island. From this small beginning grew our major cocoa industry.



Lake Volta

One of the largest man-made lakes in the world, and it is one of Ghanaâ€™s great achievements, out of the construction of the Akosombo Dam. The lake offers opportunities for cruising, especially to the Dodi Islands.



Akonedi Shrine, Larteb

On the Akwapim Ridge the fetish shrine is an important place of traditional healing and religious ceremonies.



Slave Market of Abonse

Traces of the 17th and 18th century slave market can still be seen in a town that was an important crossroads on the Slave Route.



Okomfo Anokyea's Shrine

60km from Koforidua, this important shrine is dedicated to the legendary priest credited with the founding of the Asante Empire.



Boti Falls

Spectacular, but seasonal, waterfalls in the forest reserve at Huhunya. In the immediate vicinity are cascades, at their best in June to August.



The Waterfalls of Begoro

A series of falls and cascades surrounded by attractive woodlands and forest. Just the place for a picnic.