BUSUA BEACH

The beauty of Busua lies in its long sandy beach, its compact size, its popularity with tourists and its proximity to Butre and Dixcove.

Busua is a small and quaint town, and it has a different feel from the other towns and villages of Ghana West Coast.



Busua is situated 30km from Takoradi, sandwiched between Butre and Dixcove. It boasts of a variety of hotel accommodation, small seafood restaurants, and a long sandy beach that is clean and safe for swimming and other water sports. In fact, Busua is considered one of the safest places along the Atlantic coast for water sports, and it seems to be one of the hotspots for surfing: there is even a Black Star Surf Club at the beach which hires boards and gives lessons.



Accommodation: Alaska Beach Club boasts of the best location of all the budget lodgings. It has on offer traditional thatched accommodation with communal showers. There are also reasonably priced self-contained rooms. You can camp in the grounds for a moderate fee, and you can use the communal showers. Good food and drinks are available.



African Rainbow Resort is a family-run three-storey structure found opposite Alaska. From its rooftop terrace, you will have the best view of the sea and the small island that lies 700 metres off the beach. The African Rainbow has air-conditioned rooms, and the food is good. The hotel also has a well-stocked craft shop.

The plush Busua Beach Resort, positioned right on the beach, is of international standard. It has attractive landscaped grounds, several swimming pools, children’s playground, conference facilities, and a good restaurant that is open to visitors staying anywhere. It has exquisitely furnished single rooms, double rooms and suites, and it also has a few budget rooms on offer.