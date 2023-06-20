A secret in Assin North Constituency

Opinions of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Columnist: DA Spicy News

Nature most likely saw what was coming for everyone. The Assin North constituency will possess the Midas touch and the magic wand to choose the course that the entire country may take. The toss of the coin to determine which of the two major political parties controls parliament falls on the shoulders of voters in the constituency with only a few days left until a vital by-election in the area.



Former president, Mahama already had some substantial roots in the Assin North constituency, which was unknown to all the schemers. During his time in government, he developed a special bond with Assin North, laying the groundwork for the bonds between him and the people that his party could draw on at this pivotal moment.



John Mahama did not have the foggiest idea of what lied ahead at that time. Mahama began traveling to Assin Praso around ten years ago to host events for the town's kids and socialise with the locals. This was done frequently when he celebrated his birthdays at Assin Praso, not just once or twice.



Between 2014 and 2016, the unique presence of a Head of State in the Assin North constituency was so enticing that residents of nearby towns like Assin Manso and Fante Nyankomase joined all the durbars hosted in his honor to socialize with him.



Assin Praso, who served as the relationship's center, later received the distinction of "Ghana's neatest village or rural settlement." It resulted from Mahama's connection to the area. The locals were motivated to participate in volunteer work and made a commitment to uphold sanitary conditions.



This served as their special guest's welcoming obstacle course. Since 1997, Agomeda and New Ningo in the Greater Accra Region as well as Assin Kushea in the Central Region have also won this award, which is rarely given to rural communities by a national panel.



President Mahama promised to construct a small 'hut' at Praso where he might spend some of his time once he left the president and entered retirement, channeling development projects to the majority of Assin districts. The chiefs and residents of the town generously announced their decision to give him a plot of land and the status of a citizen after being moved by his persistent interest in the place.



The president, who is not a native of Assin North constituency, chose a town there for the symbolic fusion of his hometown, Bole in Ghana's northern Savannah region, and the other he had adopted in the Central region. For this reason alone, the entire affair was brilliant.



Now that everything has come full circle, one of the most significant elections ever held in Ghana will be held there. Voters in Assin North will decide whether the incumbent NPP or the opposition NDC will gain an extra seat in parliament, which might swing the balance in the body's favor.



Moment of truth in the by-election for Assin North. Will the populace give Mahama a firm handshake or will they warmly welcome new NPP allies?



James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC and Charles Opoku of the NPP are their respective proxies. If the NDC candidate prevails, it may be due to the Mahama factor because he laid the groundwork for a strong friendship years ago without realising that there would come a day when their unity would matter most and in such a large way. Today, the region serves as the vital source of energy for the major political parties and the direction of the country.



A vote in favor of the NPP will just reflect approval of the party's up to that point in its tenure in office. Assin North is unmistakably an example of how the past has a long history of anticipating the present.



From Mahama's point of view, will it be a case of 'one good turn deserves another' or the turn of the party with the greatest resources since they are in power?