Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Nana Aba Anamoah didn't join #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Veteran media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has stated that she is sick and tired of commenting on the challenges in the country following calls on her to speak on the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

She indicated that there have been countless occasions where she has been at the forefront of spearheading campaigns on social media for problems to be fixed, hence her silence on the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest should not be a cause for alarm.

The media personality made the remark on her Twitter page when an individual asked for her personal opinion on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that has gained much attention in the country.

Nana Aba Anamoah, known for her social media rants on problems in the country urged the person to go ahead and add his voice, and maybe the government might heed their grievances.

“I’m massively sick and tired of talking about this country’s problems. Go ahead and free your mind…maybe for once, the administration will listen,” Nana Aba's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, spanning three days, concluded with celebrities playing a significant role in its vigor and effectiveness in conveying their concerns to the government.

