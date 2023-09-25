Where was Sam George, Foh Amoaning during #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest? - Kwadwo Sheldon fumes

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian YouTuber and social media influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon, has questioned the silence of two personalities who are ‘loud’ in the country in terms of advocacy for the vulnerable in society.



Aftermath the protest, the social media influencer bemoaned the absence of the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and veteran lawyer, Moses Foh Amoaning for their absence throughout the 3-day period.



The YouTuber was part and part of the few celebrities who took it upon themselves to participate in the protest in person and online.



In a post shared on his Twitter page and sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, September 24, 2023, Kwadwo Sheldon lambasted Ghanaians who disrespect celebrities and give much reverence to political personalities.



“I didn’t see Sam George and Foh Amoaning there! It’s the people you dey Twitter dey chat nonsense about wey dey grounds dey shout,” Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on his Twitter page.



The OccupyJulorbiHouse protest was much influenced by celebrities and other political actors to make it more impactful after the first day was marred with police attacks on demonstrators.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, spanning three days, concluded with celebrities playing a significant role in its vigor and effectiveness in conveying their concerns to the government.



View the post below





I didn’t see Sam George and Foh amoaning there! It’s the people you Dey twitter Dey chat nonsense about wey Dey grounds dey shout.???? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) September 24, 2023

BS/BB