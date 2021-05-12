These are Ghana’s real celebrities, according to Owusu Bempah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Communication Director for Ghana National Gas Company Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah has named those he claims qualify to be called celebrities in Ghana.



Owusu Bempah last week added his voice to the ongoing social media campaign #FixTheCountry and in a Facebook post by him, he said “the noise being generated by these so-called celebrities is akin to drunken behavior”.



In an exclusive interview on Onua FM‘s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong, Owusu Bempah said in Ghana, he can only mention few people who qualify to be called celebrities and they are Azumah Nelson, Asamoah Gyan and Amakye Dede.



Ernest Owusu Bempah said in Ghana “we hail people who twerk on social media as celebrities”.



He added: “Most people we call celebrities don’t even pay their taxes and are not doing anything to impact lives. “Find out for yourself what Amakye Dede has done for the people of his home town to the extent that he has been made a chief, Asamoah is also done same by using his fame to impact lives.”