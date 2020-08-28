Entertainment of Friday, 28 August 2020

The pseudo-historical fact trend neutralizing political tensions

Some of the pictures used for the trend so far

Ghanaian social media users in one way or the other are refusing to be submerged in the political tension that accompanies an election year. It is common knowledge that Ghanaian electorates will, on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect or renew the mandate of leaders.



But before this day, there is a usual buildup to it, including campaigns, rallies, discussions amongst others. However, this year there is a huge shift in the norm.



The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced the government to impose an indefinite ban on the organization of big rallies and campaigns.



In view of this, political parties have turned social media into a ‘teleport tool’ to reach, mostly Ghanaian youth and other concerned electorates. But the more these parties deepen their campaign strategies on social media, the more some Ghanaians make light of the issues.



Not because they have failed to appreciate national affairs but they’d rather make humour than drench in anger and tension over politics.



One of the main trends now is the pseudo-historical facts trends. Thus, instead of presenting history in its accurate form, they are rather merged with existing trends with a touch of humour.



Hardly would you scroll pass these trends without having a good laugh.



Some personalities like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, actress Moesha Boduong, celebrity photographers, Twinsdontbeg and several others have hopped on the trend, to neutralize the existing tension.



Have a good laugh with these collections of pseudohistorical pictures below:





