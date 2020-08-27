General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Instances social media 'roars', trends made a difference in Ghana

Animated designs of Major Mahama, the Kafaba lynching and the current situation of Ray Styles

Aside the usual moments of trolls and gimmicks, social media platforms have over the years given users quite significant reasons to remain hooked.



Though trolls have forced some renowned personalities to delete their accounts, it is also undeniable that some people have made good use of their technology tool.



From internet businesses to advocacies and intervention efforts, social media in recent times has been a hub for raising funds and canvassing support for social interest issues.



GhanaWeb in this piece brings you some moments social media proved to be a more useful tool than we ever thought.



1. The 10 cedi for Davelyn trend



In November 2019, the sad story of a widow, Madam Dorcas and her daughter, Davelyn caught the attention of social media users and subsequently led to the creation of a trend which largely contributed to welfare of the two.



Eight-year-old Davelyn was 90% blind and autistic, not only that she was also deaf and had a hole in her heart which was gradually sipping her life.



Moments after veteran journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah appealed to Ghanaians for support, those on social media managed to take up the course and created a trend, #10cediforDavelyn to raise about GHC50,000 to save her life.



Until the said amount was exceeded, the trend did not fall off the charts. In fact, at the end about $9,000 was raised for Davelyn.





8-year old Davelyn can’t hear. She’s 90% blind & autistic. She has just been diagnosed with a hole in heart. Kindly support with any amount and prayers. May our great maker bless you. Help us raise 50,000 cedis.

MoMo: 0244-472-624 (Dorcas Yorke)

0540-703-584 (Phoebe Cobbinah). pic.twitter.com/NB3zk6aGTm — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 26, 2019

