How Ghanaians reacted to news of Biden’s win

US president-elect, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Though not official, Joe Biden, leader of the Democrats in the United States of America has been elected the 46th president.



This follows his 20 electoral votes win in Pennsylvania which pushed him ahead of the incumbent, President Donald Trump.



Congratulatory messages, from all parts of the world, including leaders of other countries, over the past few hours, have been pouring in.



So far, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French president, Emmanuel Macron, and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are amongst the first to send their congratulatory messages to the US president-elect, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.



Back here in Ghana, many social media users are ecstatic about the major shift in the political scene in the United States. Going by the popular quote ‘if America sneezes Africa catches cold’, some Ghanaians have managed to tie the new American political change to the upcoming December polls in Ghana.



Also, while a number of Twitter users have only found another avenue to have fun on Twitter others have managed to put President Donald Trump on the spot.



Below is a compilation of some Twitter reactions to Biden’s victory to distract you;





???? Ghana | USA



1992 - NDC | Democrat 1996 - NDC | Democrat 2000 - NPP | Republican 2004 - NPP | Republican 2008 - NDC | Democrat 2012 - NDC | Democrat 2016 - NPP | Republican 2020 - ???? | Democrat — Kuukuwa Manful (@Kuukuwa_) November 7, 2020

The Democrat In US Won The Election, Lord, Please Is This A Sign That NDC Will Win 2020 Election In Ghana?????? — UCC SHATTA WALE ???????????????????? (@iamsamuelpagge) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden X Kamala Harris!!!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/op69I3y8ws — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) November 7, 2020

Congratulations #POTUS elect @JoeBiden. Your resilience is admirable. It’s taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. pic.twitter.com/Ff5TlUXV6a — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden wins!



Let’s get ready for the interpretations and inferences from communicators of NDC & NPP



???????? — n (@thenanaaba) November 7, 2020

Free Visa me? I campaigned for you bro @JoeBiden — Bazinga (@kwadwosheldon) November 7, 2020

You're in Ghana shouting Republican and Democrats.



NPP,NDC sef we no dey see top but you're shouting someone's shout. — Jacob Baah (@jacobbaah_) November 3, 2020

George Bush Snr, lost elections as US President in 1992, i.e. after serving from 1989 as a one term president.



His defeat led to Ghana and US sharing desting from 1993. Democrats - NDC: Republicans - NPP



December 7th will prove if Ghana and US still share same destiny ???? pic.twitter.com/ARfbn0SuWh — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) November 7, 2020

We will go to america in this joe biden era. Insha allah — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ? (@Mr_Ceyram) November 7, 2020

Ah JM too get woman as running mate. Kaish ein vim go boost passss — augustine (@augy_og) November 7, 2020

By now Mahama ein hopes increase but he lie bad. Still 4 more for Nana — augustine (@augy_og) November 7, 2020

