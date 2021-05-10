Politicians don’t care about internet protests, kidnap one of their kids - Amaarae

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

In a time where Ghanaians are demanding better governance from the Akufo-Addo-led administration through a social media campaign dubbed #FixTheCountry, many have posited that calls for proper management of the country will only fall on deaf ears.



The hashtag #FixTheCountry despite being an internet protest has attracted support and responses from key personalities and celebrities in the country.



One of Ghana’s young female musicians, Amaarae who appears to have been following the campaign in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on May 9, 2021, indicated that politicians don’t care about the cry of citizens but will be quick to react when one of their kids are kidnapped.



She wrote: “Politicians don’t gaf about your internet protests. Kidnap one of they kids or sth.”



Her comment has attracted mixed reactions from her followers as some have condemned her statement which they say incites violence.



One wrote: “We are not going to turn this country into a battlefield. We rather want to turn this country into a beautiful place with systems working.”



Another added: “Funny but this tweet can be used against you yunno.”



Others who sided with her also had this to say: “Never going to work. Violence is the only way.”



Another wrote: “Then we feed them with the school feeding foods by the time they return they will be malnourish.”



The Ghana Police Service prevented a proposed demonstration by convenors of #FixTheCountry movement after securing an injunction against it. The protest which was expected to come off on On May 9, 2021, was replaced with a virtual space protest.





