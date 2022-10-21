Pay no heed to self-seeking, deceitful Captain Smart – Mr. Logic fumes

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Barnnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic has asked Ghanaians to pay no heed to Captain Smart and what he described as his constant act of playing with the minds of Ghanaians.



Earlier, the Onua TV/FM morning host was picked up by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



Although it is unclear the reason behind Captain Smart’s arrest, it can be recalled that he has been in the news for comments he made recently, accusing the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being complicit in illegal mining in Ghana.



Not too long after his arrest on October 19, 2022, the Onua TV morning show host was released.



This isn’t the first time Captain Smart has been arrested by the BNI in similar fashion courting conversation on both traditional and social media with some describing the arrest as an attack on press freedom and freedom of speech.



Mr. Logic, however, thinks that Captain Smart is acting as though he has the interest of the citizens at heart when he really doesn’t.



According to Logic, Captain Smart usually tackles ‘corrupt’ politicians on air, only for him to dine with them and collect some cool cash from them after.



“The problem in Ghana is that the people who usually say these things are the same ones that go sneak behind and take some money from some leaders. Captain Smart should stop the hard guy, hard guy things for radio and TV. All the shouting and yelling are pure tricks and lies. Sometimes they think the ordinary Ghanaian does not have sense.



"You see those people who think they are smart enough to fool Ghanaians, we know them. They will come and be on TV and radio, talk plenty as though they are solving the problems and when they are done, they go and dine with the problem makers. So, who are you fooling?’, he established in a viral video.



The talent manager said Ghanaians shouldn’t trust Captain Smart’s fake ‘freedom fighting’ agenda adding that all he is doing is simply for his own interest.



“Don’t mind anyone. It’s all lies. Majority of people who are talking, it is for their own interests. Because they know after all the shouting, they will be sorted out. Stop liking and commenting on their posts too. That is what they use to collect their payola. When I sit behind and watch all these things, I think it is time for everyone to look for their own money,” he added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB