OccupyJulorbiHouse: SDKdele, others spotted protesting despite heavy downpour

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian Sadik Sule, popularly known as SDKdele, was captured in a viral video dancing alongside fellow protesters at the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



SDKdele, along with several other celebrities, including Efia Odo, John Dumelo, and Kelvynboy, participated in the protest to voice their concerns about corruption and the mismanagement of the economy.



The initially planned three-day demonstration encountered challenges on its first day, with reports of alleged manhandling by the Ghana Police Service and the arrest of 49 protesters.



On the second day, despite a heavy rains which begun around 2pm, the protesters remained undeterred, continuing their demonstration with enthusiasm, singing, and dancing.



A trending video on social media captures SDKdele dancing joyfully in the rain alongside fellow protesters, displaying their unwavering commitment to the cause despite adverse weather conditions.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



