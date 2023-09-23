OccupyJulorbiHouse: Kwaw Kese, Pappy Kojo, M.anifest, other celebrities spotted on Day 3

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2023

As the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration enters day 3, Ghanaian celebrities such as M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, Kwaw Kese, and Worlasi have joined the protest at the 37 Military Hospital.



A post sighted on TV3 Ghana on Twitter saw these artistes in all-black outfits at the grounds of the protest and this depicts that they are concerned with the current situation of the country.



The past few days have also seen other celebrities like Efia Odo, E.L, Efya Nokturnal, and Kelvyn Boy, among others join in the protest. Day 2 of the protest was relatively peaceful and it is expected that the narrative will not be different as the group climaxes the protest.



Background:



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists, and police rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on the prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police, triggered harsh criticisms of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of the police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up into about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Police Command, encountered some amount of police violence, including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones, and, in the case of others, physical assault.



In their first of two statements on the day, police said the arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which they (protesters) denied had been properly served.



The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which the police dismissed as untrue.



