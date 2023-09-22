OccupyJulorbiHouse: Kelvynboy explains why he joined the protest

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvynboy has explained his motivation for appearing on the grounds of the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



The “Down Flat” hitmaker joined a group of celebrities, including Efia Odo, SDK, John Dumelo, and EL, to voice their concerns in the ongoing protest against corruption and economic mismanagement.



The initial three-day demonstration encountered difficulties on its first day, with reports of alleged mistreatment by the Ghana Police Service and the arrest of 49 protesters, who were later released.



Subsequently, social media was flooded with calls for celebrities to get involved in the protest, accompanied by threats to boycott shows of artistes who remained silent on the matter.



Kelvynboy made an appearance on the second day of the protest. In his interaction with the press, he explained that he felt the economic hardship and felt compelled to join the protests to express his concerns.



He emphasized that using his influence to bolster the protests was the right thing to do and that ignoring the situation would be unfair.



"I believe that anything affecting the masses affects me too. We all desire a better Ghana for ourselves and future generations. This issue isn't just a few individuals complaining; it signifies a serious problem, so I'm here to lend my support.



"I'm not just a star or a famous figure; I'm an ordinary person. I buy fuel, move around, and experience what's happening in the country. I understand that my words and actions can influence people, so I can't simply stay at home and ignore them," Kelvynboy expressed.



