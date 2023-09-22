Nana Aba Anamoah tops Twitter trends as Ghanaians call her out to speak on #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to call out outspoken media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, to voice her opinion on the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in the country.



The media personality is known for commenting on issues of national concern and making her grievances known in the public domain.



An individual expressed her astonishment over the silence of Nana Aba Anamoah when news anchor, Bridget Otoo, was maltreated by the police at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters in Accra.



Others lambasted the media personality for her quietness over the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest but she is quick to block persons who offend her on social media.



Meanwhile, the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration has entered day two of its action.



Some celebrities who have joined the protest include Kelvin Boy, Efia Odo, Sadik Sulley (SDK), El, and others.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Read the tweets below





Nana Aba and Thomas Partey all no go talk, ebe Brode3 Ampesie ne pear aaa like dem open mouth 90 degrees chop, we dey here wai pic.twitter.com/5A2u0u5vPN — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) September 22, 2023

AsieduMends and Kalyjay, if you guys don't call Nana Aba out, don't call any celebrity out again — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) September 22, 2023

Nana Aba rise. open your yapa yapa mouth that you use to speak big english on every matter — KB????️ (@Benedytte) September 22, 2023

Dem arrest Bridget Otoo all but still Nana Aba no talk anything? Ebe blocking aa nanka wa blocki awie, we see them all — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) September 22, 2023

Be like Nana aba takes delight in blocking tweeps rather than using her voice to support the protest . And her fanboys are going about tagging other celebs #OccupyJubileeHouse smh — Morale???? (@M_orale_) September 22, 2023

BS/OGB