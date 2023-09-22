You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 22Article 1849169

Nana Aba Anamoah tops Twitter trends as Ghanaians call her out to speak on #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to call out outspoken media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, to voice her opinion on the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in the country.

The media personality is known for commenting on issues of national concern and making her grievances known in the public domain.

An individual expressed her astonishment over the silence of Nana Aba Anamoah when news anchor, Bridget Otoo, was maltreated by the police at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters in Accra.

Others lambasted the media personality for her quietness over the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest but she is quick to block persons who offend her on social media.

Meanwhile, the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration has entered day two of its action.

Some celebrities who have joined the protest include Kelvin Boy, Efia Odo, Sadik Sulley (SDK), El, and others.

