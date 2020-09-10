Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

NDC taking steps to resolve Worlasi's copyrights claim - Manifesto spokesperson

The NDC says it is taking steps to sort things out with Worlasi's camp

Whiles the National Democratic Congress was busily putting out details of its 2020 manifesto dubbed the 'Peoples Manifesto' on Monday, musician Worlasi, was on Twitter ranting over the party’s usage of his music during the launch without clearing copyright issues with his camp.



To this effect, the party says it is taking the necessary steps to ensure all issues around the matter are resolved amicably.



“It has come to the attention of the party and in fact, we have reached out to his management team and we are seeking to resolve it as much as possible. So yes, we have the full details now, we are going back to try to get the other details to try to confirm to fully what happened. So that can inform the next step we take on this,” Sadiq Abdulai Abu who speaks for the NDC’s manifesto communication team on creative arts told GhanaWeb in an interview.



According to Sadique, the NDC is taking time to ensure the matter is handled with due diligence since it hovers around copyright infringement.



“This is a copyright matter; it also behooves on the law. So, if you understand copyright matters, for instance, it is not a straight forward matter for you to sort of conclude on immediately. So, as I said initially when he ranted, we wanted details in terms of which song was played and at what point of the event. We got that and we reached out to his management to sort of get fuller details. When we are done don’t forget that as a party, we are dealing with different suppliers and different teams working on the event and you need to be clear that whatever initial conclusions that we all have is the case, then you can know how to move forward with this,” he said.



He emphasized that the NDC as a party is committed to ensuring creative art players fully benefit from their craft, for which reason the party will make sure all the people involved in the matter will walk away from the table fully served and satisfied.



“Really and truly its no issue, this is a party that we are law-abiding and of course as a party, there is a team in charge of creative arts that understand these matters as well. And it is our duty to ensure every creative gets its due from their sweet,” he added.

