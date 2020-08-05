LifeStyle of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

My auntie introduced me to lesbianism – Lady reveals

Abena Serwaa, in an interview with DJ Nyame, on SVTV Africa, has revealed that, her auntie introduced her to lesbianism.



According to her, at age 5, her auntie whom she stayed with because her mother had traveled, influenced her and gradually she became addicted.



As an addict, she became interested in her colleague girls, proposing to some.



"If I see a girl and I am interested, I will gradually lure her by calling to check up on her on daily basis just like a man who is in love with a woman does," she said.



She claims, at that younger age, she was not aware of what she was doing until she grew up.



Adding that, most of the time, she had to play the male role; however, she had no feelings because she was young and had no knowledge of what she was doing.



She revealed that, most of her partners are grownups; women who hire her service and pay her, another reason she couldn’t stop.



For two decades now, Serwaa has been enjoying her fellow women instead of men.



Nevertheless, she is now tired of it and want to stop, she has been to different churches for prayer sake hoping she stops sooner.



