John Dumelo called to fulfill 'walking barefoot' pledge if PRESEC wins

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular actor cum politician John Dumelo is in the trends after Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Presec Legon, emerged winners at the just-ended 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ.



Recall that on October 22, after the end of the semi-finals of the competition, PRESEC, Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota Senior High School advanced to the finals of the competition.



John Dumelo took to his Twitter handle to state that he would walk barefooted backwards to the premises of PRESEC Legon if they win over Achimota SHS.



“I am a proud Achimotan but If presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!!” he posted.



Fastforward, on October 30, PRESEC emerged winners of the competition, beating Achimota and OWASS by a 40-28-20 score point to clinch the 8th trophy and another back-to-back win.



Netizens, however, have not forgotten John Dumelo’s promise and went under his earlier tweet to call him to fulfill his pledge.



They asked him to get ready to fulfil his promise as PRESEC did indeed win over Achimota.



check out the tweets below





I am a proud Achimotan but If presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!! — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 22, 2023

please start warming up???????? — Miccs???? (@s_micaiahhhh) October 30, 2023

Sir we’re waiting. Live coverage ???????? — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) October 30, 2023

Hello Dumelo, Where have you reached on your Barefooted Journey?? ???????????? https://t.co/EyU2csnhmj — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe ????‍???? (@ShadrackAmonooC) October 30, 2023

ID/SARA