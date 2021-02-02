General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

PRESEC-Legon's Gyamfi and Gapketor are now engineering students at Ashesi University

Daniel Gapketor and Isaac Gyamfi, members of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) team that won the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have gained admission to Ashesi University to study Engineering.



Gakpetor, Gyamfi and Benjamin Quansah led PRESEC-Legon to win their sixth NSMQ title, making the school the most successful in the history of the competition.



PRESEC-Legon beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School in the grand finale of the competition to clinch their sixth NSMQ title. They won the contest with 36 points while Adisadel and Opoku Ware School had 31 points and 21 points respectively.



In November 2020, it was announced that Gakpetor, Gyamfi and Quansah scored eight As in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).