How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Meek Mill’s Jublilee House video shoot

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of Ghanaians have expressed disappointment at Meek Mill’s trending video where he was captured at various parts of Ghana’s presidential seat, the Jubilee House in Accra.



In the said video, the American rapper was spotted at different locations at the Jubilee House, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, at a point positioned behind the presidential podium, and later in a sitting area rapping.



This development has since sparked outrage on social media amidst backlashes from Ghanaians, particularly celebrities, who have described the act as awful, citing moral and security grounds.



Others have lambasted the government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video adding that Ghanaian artistes will not be granted such privilege.



However, Meek Mill has since deleted the said video hours after sharing it on Instagram.



This perhaps is a result of the outpour of wild criticisms associated with the fact that it was shot at the Jubilee House.



Was that The President’s podium in the music video that was shot at the Jubilee House?? — Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) January 9, 2023

I knew this could be a problem when during the Year of Return a party was hosted at Jubilee house and every A to D List celebrity that came to Ghana got to party at the Presidential Villa.

Too many people get access to our Presidential Villa and that’s not even an exaggeration! — AJ Akuoko- Sarpong (@ajsarpong) January 9, 2023

Bro? Is that The Jubilee House? Herh???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DBO2CLT8vu — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) January 8, 2023

If a Ghanaian Artiste wanted to record a video in the Jubilee House, will it be that easy? — Natalie Fort (@realNatalieFort) January 9, 2023

I don't think Meek Mill & co. played the music in the Jubilee House as loud as they do during video shoots. From the cuts, he could've done accapella or had the song playing lightly on his phone.

Most of the scenes were just him making matching hand gestures. No permission needed pic.twitter.com/h8SMi3AcEg — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill shot a music video at the Flag staff house????????? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/CDE4Piwwwc — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 8, 2023

Naaah.



Meek Mill shot a music video at the presidency pic.twitter.com/b6hwpLmxvQ — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) January 8, 2023

Warm Up! Warm Up!! Warm Up!!! On Akufo Addo and Meek mill, it's not a j0ke anym0re! You can enjoy full videos on YouTube and Facebook live if you want. Glass Nkoaa ???? The system is working 24/7???????? We run the city ????️ Hw3 fomm ???? Didi free ❤️ https://t.co/uNdndbotMM pic.twitter.com/pbKl8yKDMf — Twene Jonas (@twene_jonas) January 7, 2023

