You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 09Article 1692167

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Meek Mill’s Jublilee House video shoot

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

American rapper, Meek Mill American rapper, Meek Mill

Scores of Ghanaians have expressed disappointment at Meek Mill’s trending video where he was captured at various parts of Ghana’s presidential seat, the Jubilee House in Accra.

In the said video, the American rapper was spotted at different locations at the Jubilee House, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, at a point positioned behind the presidential podium, and later in a sitting area rapping.

This development has since sparked outrage on social media amidst backlashes from Ghanaians, particularly celebrities, who have described the act as awful, citing moral and security grounds.

Others have lambasted the government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video adding that Ghanaian artistes will not be granted such privilege.

However, Meek Mill has since deleted the said video hours after sharing it on Instagram.

This perhaps is a result of the outpour of wild criticisms associated with the fact that it was shot at the Jubilee House.

Checkout the reactions from celebrities below:





















EB

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment